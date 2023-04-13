Crews Respond to Motorcycle Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

Emergency crews have responded to Interstate 84 in Hartford after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation.

The crash is on I-84 West, between exits 46 and 45, and the left and center lanes are closed.

The highway is congested between exits 50 and 46.

Traffic cameras show two ambulances at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.