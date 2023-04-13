Hartford

Crews Respond to Motorcycle Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

Connecticut Department of Transportation

Emergency crews have responded to Interstate 84 in Hartford after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation.

The crash is on I-84 West, between exits 46 and 45, and the left and center lanes are closed.

The highway is congested between exits 50 and 46.

Traffic cameras show two ambulances at the scene.  

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us