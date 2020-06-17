Crews Respond to Multiple Fires in Torrington

Emergency crews responded to multiple fires in Torrington Wednesday.

Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey said crews were called to the first fire on Torringford W. Road around 1 p.m. When crews arrived the home was completely engulfed, and there were two vehicles on fire in the driveway.

One person was reported as unaccounted for when crews initially arrived but was eventually found.

After the first fire was knocked down, crews were called to a second at 50 Clark St. Mutual aid responded from Harwinton and Litchfield to assist.

When crews arrived, there was fire on the first and second floors of the home. Crews knocked it down and the damage was primarily to the first floor. The occupants had escaped themselves.

Meanwhile, a third fire was reported at 205 Summer St.

No major injuries were reported, though firefighters were fatigued after the calls, which were some of the first in warmer temperatures. Towey praised his firefighters for their work and said they were blessed to be supported by the other departments.

Several residents were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.