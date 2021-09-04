Hiker Transported to Hospital For Injuries Sustained at Ragged Mountain in Berlin

Emergency crews responded to Ragged Mountain in Berlin after getting a report of an injured hiker on Saturday.

A hiker reportedly suffered an ankle injury on a portion of the New England Trail, fire officials said.

Responding crews hiked in and contacted the injured hiker in what they described to be a remote location of the preserve about 45 minutes after the time of the call.

A second crew came from a different area of the mountain and ultimately transported the injured hiker to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Fire officials said it happened around 2 p.m.