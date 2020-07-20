Haddam

Crews Respond to Report of Missing Swimmer at Haddam Meadows

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a missing swimmer at Haddam Meadows State Park in Haddam, Middletown fire officials confirmed Monday.

Lt. Vincelette of the Middletown Fire Department confirmed their dive team was responding.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed the park was closed due to an investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is responding to the scene. This story will be updated as details come into the newsroom.

