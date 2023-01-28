Hartford

Crews Respond to Reports of Plane Crash at Brainard Airport in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a plane crash at Brainard Airport in Hartford on Saturday.

Hartford police said they are heading to the airport on Lindbergh Drive.

The Connecticut Airport Authority also said there is an ongoing incident at the airport.

Authorities have not released any further details.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

