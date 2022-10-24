Crews Respond to Rollover, Fuel Leak on I-95 North in Waterford

There are delays on Interstate 95 North in Waterford after a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided between Exits 81 and 82.

The Facebook post for the Waterford Professional Firefighters says the dump truck is on its side and there is a diesel fuel leak.

Motorists should be aware our fire department is currently working a dump truck vs a passenger vehicle on I-95 Northbound between Cross Road and the weigh scale. Expect delays as the dump truck is on its side in the high speed lane #CtTraffic — Waterford Professional Firefighters (@Local4629) October 24, 2022

