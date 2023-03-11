Crews Respond to Second Fire on Castle Property in Woodstock Within a Month

Crews from multiple fire departments are responding to a fire on the property of a castle in Woodstock on Saturday, marking the second fire on the same property within a month.

According to the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association, the fire is in an outbuilding at the castle on Brickyard Road.

Muddy Brook Fire Department said the building is fully involved with fire.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

Anyone in the area should expect large amounts of apparatus.

Roads may also be closed in the area.

Last month, firefighters responded to a massive fire at a barn on the same property. Several fire departments from Connecticut and Massachusetts worked for several hours to extinguish that fire.

The Chris Mark Castle, named after its owner, was listed for $35 million in 2021. The castle was built in 2010. Mark, the descendent of a Chicago steel tycoon, designed the castle for his two young daughters.

The castle itself has seven floors, nine bedrooms, and seven full baths. There is even a moat outside the castle. Tucked away in a rural neighborhood, the castle overlooks a 30-acre pond.

The castle itself didn't catch fire. It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

