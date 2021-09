Fire crews said a person has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in the Taftville section of Norwich Saturday evening.

Officials said the crash happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Norwich Avenue in front of Ponemah Mill.

A person involved in the crash has serious head injuries, authorities said.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.