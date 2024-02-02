Crews respond to structure fire at Ansonia

Firefighters are working to put out a blaze on Liberty Street in Ansonia.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at the old Ansonia Copper and Brass building on Friday.

Police said Liberty Street is closed from Third to North Main streets. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.