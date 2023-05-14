East Haddam

Crews Respond to Structure Fire With Explosions in East Haddam

NBC Connecticut

Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire with a report of explosions in East Haddam on Sunday.

Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company said one of their rescue trucks and a tanker are at the scene. The fire is on Beach Road.

According to the fire company, two structures are on fire with explosions and there is a secondary brush fire.

It's unclear what may have started the fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

East Haddam
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us