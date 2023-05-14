Crews Respond to Structure Fire With Explosions in East Haddam

Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire with a report of explosions in East Haddam on Sunday.
Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company said one of their rescue trucks and a tanker are at the scene. The fire is on Beach Road.
According to the fire company, two structures are on fire with explosions and there is a secondary brush fire.
It's unclear what may have started the fire.
