Evacuations Underway After Suspicious Package Found at SUBASE New London

Emergency crews are responding to Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) after a suspicious package was found near the main gate.

Officials said the package was found inside a vehicle near the base Pass and ID office around 2 p.m.

NCIS, SUBASE security, the fire department and other emergency crews have responded.

The main gate is closed down and activities along Crystal Lake Road have been evacuated. The USS Nautilus Submarine Force Library Museum has been evacuated and closed to all non-essential personnel.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

