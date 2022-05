Early Saturday morning, Milford crews responded to I-95 southbound before the rest stop for a tractor-trailer on fire.

Milford Police officials said the incident happened around 10:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the trailer extending into cars it was carrying.

Officials said the fire was put out and crews began to leave the scene in about an hour.

There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters.