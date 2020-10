Crews responded to a fire at Springhill Suites in Waterford Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said there was a mulch fire that extended to the building.

There was no ladder truck available to respond to the fire due to a lack of proper staffing. A ladder truck was provided by New London Fire, crews said.

Active fire at Springhill Suites 401 N Frontage road #Waterford. Mulch fire that extended to the building. No ladder truck able to respond due to lack of proper staffing. — Waterford Professional Firefighters (@Local4629) October 4, 2020

It is unknown if there are any injuries or the extent of damage.

Springhill Suites is located at 401 North Frontage Rd.