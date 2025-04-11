Animals and Wildlife

Crews respond to Westfarms for a bear in a tree

Crews responded to Westfarms on the Farmington/West Hartford line on Friday afternoon for a bear in a tree.

The bear climbed a tree near the Macy's entrance and stayed up there for about 30 minutes.

Police closed off the entrance while the bear was in the tree.

The bear eventually made its way down on its own and police and wildlife officers chased it through the parking lot. It's not clear where the bear ran off to.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Management collects information on bear sightings in the state. If you see one, you are urged to report it here.

You can see how many sightings there have been in your town or city here.

