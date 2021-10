Fire crews are responding to a working fire on Main Street in Torrington on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire is at 298 Main Street.

Traffic is being diverted around the immediate area near the fire.

There is no word on what may have started the fire.

The extent of any damage is unclear at this time.

Police said they do not know if anyone was injured.