Crews Respond to 2 Crashes With Injuries on I-91 in North Haven

Authorities in North Haven responded to two separate crashes with injuries on Interstate 91 within hours from each other.

Crews responded to the northbound side of the highway between exits 10 and 11 for a two-car crash.

When officials got to the scene, they saw both cars were rolled over and one car was down an embankment. Multiple injuries were reported, but none were life-threatening.

One person was extricated by crews at the scene.

Fire officials also responded to a wrong-way driver crash on I-91.

Officials said they were at the scene of another crash when they were called to the crash. Crews responded to the northbound side of I-91 between exits 12 and 13.

Authorities said a car driving the wrong way crashed into another car head-on. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Connecticut State Police said the scene is still very active and no further information is available at this time.