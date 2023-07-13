new haven

Crews battling large fire in New Haven

Firefighters at Chapel and Poplar Streets in New Haven
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters are working to put out a fire in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Several firefighters and fire vehicles have responded to the area of Chapel Street in New Haven and video from Drone Ranger shows heavy smoke at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

new haven
