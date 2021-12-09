Crews Battle Large Fire in Waterbury

Firefighters are fighting a large fire in Waterbury, near Route 8, and smoke from the fire is visible for miles.

Crews responded to the fire on Congress Street around 7:30 a.m. and video from earlier this morning showed heavy flames coming from the structure.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There are apartments on the second floor of the building and fire officials said no residents were inside when they arrived and no injuries are reported.

State police said the fire not affecting traffic along Route 8.

No additional information was immediately available.