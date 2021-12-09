Waterbury

Crews Battle Large Fire in Waterbury

Firefighters are fighting a large fire in Waterbury, near Route 8, and smoke from the fire is visible for miles.

Crews responded to the fire on Congress Street around 7:30 a.m. and video from earlier this morning showed heavy flames coming from the structure.

There are apartments on the second floor of the building and fire officials said no residents were inside when they arrived and no injuries are reported.

State police said the fire not affecting traffic along Route 8.   

No additional information was immediately available.

