Crews Responding to Fire, Reports of Smoke and Gas in Wethersfield

Crews are responding to several emergency calls for a fire and reports of smoke and gas odors in Wethersfield.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department first responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on Wolcott Hill Road and found a structure fire.

A Facebook post from the fire department said residents were evacuated and firefighters were attacking fire on the third floor and in the attic.

Fire departments from Berlin and Cromwell were called in to cover the station to help Wethersfield crews.

Then there was a call about a gas odor at Price Rite on the Silas Deane Highway and Glastonbury crews were responding to that call.

Then there was a report of smoke at Stop & Shop on the Berlin Turnpike and the Glastonbury Fire Department responded to that call too.

No additional information was immediately available.