Crews responding to gas main leak in South Windsor

South Windsor police are asking people to avoid part of Graham Road because of a gas main leak.

They are asking people to avoid the stretch of the road between Ayers Road and Mark Drive if possible.

Good afternoon #SW06074. Graham Road between Ayers Road and Mark Drive is closed due to a gas main leak. Please avoid the area if possible. — South Windsor Police Department PIO March 28, 2025