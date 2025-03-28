South Windsor

Crews responding to gas main leak in South Windsor

South Windsor Police sign
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor police are asking people to avoid part of Graham Road because of a gas main leak.

They are asking people to avoid the stretch of the road between Ayers Road and Mark Drive if possible.

South Windsor
