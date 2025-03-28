Crews responding to gas main leak in South Windsor

South Windsor police are asking people to avoid part of Graham Road because of a gas main leak.
They are asking people to avoid the stretch of the road between Ayers Road and Mark Drive if possible.
Good afternoon #SW06074. Graham Road between Ayers Road and Mark Drive is closed due to a gas main leak. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/LpeAwkDQl7— South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) March 28, 2025
