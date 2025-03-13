Berlin

Crews respond to serious car crash in Berlin

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

Crews are responding to a serious car crash in Berlin that happened on Thursday evening, according to firefighters.

The accident has closed down Farmington Avenue at Lower Lane, near Stop and Shop.

A LifeStar helicopter has responded to the scene. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

