Crews respond to serious car crash in Berlin

Crews are responding to a serious car crash in Berlin that happened on Thursday evening, according to firefighters.

The accident has closed down Farmington Avenue at Lower Lane, near Stop and Shop.

A LifeStar helicopter has responded to the scene. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.