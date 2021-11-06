Crews Safely Offload Full Propane Tank After Main Valve Failed in Waterbury

A propane tank has been deemed safe after its main tank valve failed and created a hazmat incident in Waterbury on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to Meriden Road after getting a report of a 1,000 gallon liquid propane tank leak.

After assessing the situation, fire officials said it was determined that the main tank valve had failed and the full tank had to be safely offloaded.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection and Amerigas helped firefighters offload the tank into a tanker and then the residual liquid and vapor was burned off, according to firefighters.

The tank was rendered safe after a nearly eight hour operation, they added.