Person found dead in car that went into the Connecticut River in Windsor

A man was found dead inside a car that went into the Connecticut River in Windsor on Tuesday morning, according to police.

EnCon police said a person was found in the vehicle and they've been pronounced dead.

Emergency crews responded to the boat launch on East Barber Street on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a car with a person trapped inside going into the water, officials said.

The car was found 200 to 300 yards away from the boat launch, officials said.

The current in the river was strong as first responders worked to pull the car from the water. It's now headed to the Windsor Police Department.

Circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.