Crews Search Housatonic River For Car in Water

A police boat on the Housatonic River in Seymour
Emergency crews searched the Housatonic River on Friday after a car went into the water in Seymour.

Crews are searching the Housatonic River after a car ended up in the water in Seymour.

The incident occurred off Roosevelt Drive and crews have been at the scene since at least 4 p.m.

The town's deputy chief says the car is now out of the water. He says there were people inside the car when it went in but it's still unclear how many or what their condition is right now.

At least five agencies including two dive teams are at the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

