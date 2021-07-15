Crews Searching Off Old Saybrook After Paddleboard Found Adrift

Rescue crews are searching Long Island Sound off of Old Saybrook after a paddleboard was found floating adrift Thursday.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department said fire, police and Coast Guard boats are involved in the search.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Old Saybrook Fire

The department posted a photo of the paddleboard on its Facebook page with the hope that someone might recognize it and put them in touch with the owner.

There were no signs leading searchers to believe there is a missing person, according to the Coast Guard. It's possible the paddleboard was washed off a beach by high tide, they said.

Fire officials also noted that the paddleboard did not have an "If Found" sticker on it. The orange stickers are created by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Owners of human-propelled watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards are asked to place the stickers on those watercraft and include their contact information on it. If the boat or paddleboard is then found adrift, emergency crews can then call the owner to determine if he or she is safe or if water search is required.

Old Saybrook fire officials said the free stickers are available in an envelope at the front door of the firehouse on Main Street.

For more on the sticker program, click here.