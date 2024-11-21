Crews start demolition on massive factory in Torrington

The city of Torrington is saying goodbye to what was once the Hotchkiss Brothers Company facility, a massive industrial complex that stretches more than three acres.

Developers William Deickler and Paul Janerico bought the property back in 2017, and they say they're proud that the project is finally getting started.

They told NBC Connecticut the space has a lot to offer with the Naugatuck River behind it, and they believe it's a great spot for future housing and businesses.

Together, they're hoping to bring new life to Water Street in downtown Torrington.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Part of what our vision is is to make good, quality housing," Deickler, president of Pay Dirt LLC, said.

"He's on the construction side, I'm on the financial side," Janerico said. "We're well aware that housing is an important concept to all of Connecticut. It is extremely important to Torrington as well."

The first phase of the project kicked off Wednesday morning. Crews started demolishing six of the seven buildings that once housed the Hotchkiss Brothers Company facility in 1857.

According to the Torrington Historical Society, it became the leading construction company in town and across the region for homes and commercial buildings, and it stayed in business for quite a while.

"The last time these buildings were in real full use was in 1990," Deickler said.

Currently, the plan is to turn the site into 155 apartments with 14,000 square feet for commercial use, but Deickler said that could change.

"It could be more apartments, it could be less. It could be more commercial or less. We have to go through the whole process of what is needed now because what we originally thought was quite a while ago," Deickler said.

Helping with this transformation is a $1.5 million Brownfield Remediation Grant from the State Department of Economic and Community Development.

"We want to build really nice housing for people that's comfortable, that's efficient, cost-effective, so they're not paying really high bills," Deickler said.

Those who work in the area believe this project will bring a much-needed boost to downtown Torrington, especially after a nearby Stop and Shop shut down just last month.

"It's tough, it's tough. But, you know, like I said, it will be a great thing for the community, and for the town of Torrington. It really will be," Paul Ambrosi, of Waterbury, said.

Across the street from the old factory building is Alfredo's Deli, a place that's been in business for nearly 30 years. Owner Alfredo Viscariello said this project will bring more foot traffic and business to the city's downtown area.

"I think it will make all our businesses all around here great. It will give us action. That's what we need is action," Viscariello said.

The developers were able to save one of the buildings. Part of phase one is renovating that building and turning it into six to nine apartment units, as well as turning the first floor into a coffee shop or restaurant.

Construction on that is expected to start in late winter, early spring.

Project leaders say phase two is expected to start within a year.