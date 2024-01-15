New Britain

Crews work to repair water main break in New Britain

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Nearly 100 people are without water on West Main Street in New Britain because of a water main break.

The mayor's office said crews are working to repair a 24-inch main break in front of Big Sky.

It'll take about 12 hours to repair the break, according to city officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

