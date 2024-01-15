Crews work to repair water main break in New Britain

Nearly 100 people are without water on West Main Street in New Britain because of a water main break.
The mayor's office said crews are working to repair a 24-inch main break in front of Big Sky.
It'll take about 12 hours to repair the break, according to city officials.
No additional information was immediately available.
