Bolton

Person pulled from water, crews search for another person at Bolton Lake

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

One person has been pulled from Bolton Lake and crews are actively searching for another person in the water, police said.

Authorities said they were called to Bolton Lake for a water rescue on Wednesday evening.

One person was pulled from the water and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Crews are actively searching for another person who's also believed to be in the water.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

