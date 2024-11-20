Crews work to repair water main break in East Lyme

Crews are working to repair a water main break on King Arthur Drive in East Lyme Tuesday night.
The break was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Public safety officials said it happened in the area of Starbucks.
Residents and businesses in the area will be impacted as repairs are made.
It's unknown how long repairs will take. No additional information was immediately available.
