East Lyme

Crews work to repair water main break in East Lyme

Faucet close-up with running water.
Getty Images

Crews are working to repair a water main break on King Arthur Drive in East Lyme Tuesday night.

The break was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Public safety officials said it happened in the area of Starbucks.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Residents and businesses in the area will be impacted as repairs are made.

It's unknown how long repairs will take. No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

East Lyme
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us