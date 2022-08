Crews are working to clean up an oil spill in Enfield on Wednesday night.

Police were called to Route 190 near the Route 5 overpass for an oil spill from a tank on the back of a pickup truck.

According to police, approximately 25 gallons of oil were spilled before the leak could be contained.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is at the scene and is working to clean up the spill. It is estimated to take three to four hours.