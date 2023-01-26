Crews Work to Contain Large Diesel Fuel Spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury

Crews are actively working to clean up a large diesel fuel spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury.

The state Department of Transportation said the right lane of Route 2 East is closed because of an accident between exits 9 and 10.

Environmental Services, Inc., which is a privately held environmental services company, said their hazmat team in responding to the scene.

The company said a tow truck carrying three cars hit the guardrail and punctured its fuel tank.

Crews said they're working to remove all of the contaminated soil from the area.

No additional information was immediately available.