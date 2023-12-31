Crews work to fix water main break in Bristol

Crews are working to fix a water main break in Bristol on New Year's Eve.

Bristol Water and Sewer Department said a crew is on site at the water main break on Farmington Avenue near Page Avenue.

The crew is expected to remain there until the break is fixed. There is no estimate for when repairs may be done.

Residents on Farmington Avenue and surrounding areas may experience periods of low or no water pressure. Once the water is turned back on, officials said the water may be discolored.

If you have discolored water, you're urged to run an outside faucet or bathtub with cold water only until the water clears.

A water filling station is also available at the water filtration plant. It is available 24/7 to anyone who is affected by an extended service interruption. There is no charge to use it, but residents must bring their own containers.