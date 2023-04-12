Southington Resident Displaced After Fire Engulfs Home

A Southington home is destroyed and the homeowner is displaced after a fire tore through it Wednesday night.

Southington fire officials said a car was burning in the garage of a Lincoln Street home and it spread to the bedroom and attic above at about 6:40 p.m., according to crews.

The two-alarm fire was contained quickly and the cause is under investigation. The Bristol Fire Department said they were called in to provide mutual aid.

The homeowner came home and discovered the fire. They weren't injured, according to Battalion Chief Keith Glabau.

The home appears to have sustained significant damage. No additional information was immediately available.