Crews work to put out fire at large greenhouse in Somers

Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a large greenhouse in Somers Friday night.

Crews said a two-alarm fire broke out at a large nursery plant growing operation on Hampden Street.

Fire officials said there is a hazardous materials issue due to the fertilizer that the greenhouse uses for growing plants.

People were asked to avoid the area. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

