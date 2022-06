Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at a home in Avon.

Officials said they're responding to Wingate Drive. The home is located on a dead-end road.

Crews said it's an all hands on deck response. They don't believe anyone was home when the fire broke out.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from a traffic camera in Farmington.

No additional information was immediately available.