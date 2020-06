Crews are actively working to put out a large marsh fire in Fairfield.

The fire is on Chestnut Street, according to crews.

All units are now operating at a large marsh fire on chestnut street Posted by Fairfield Fire Department on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Metro-North said they are experiencing delays and cancellations due to "fire department activity" near the Fairfield Train Station. It is unknown if these delays are caused by the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.