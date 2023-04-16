Bristol

Crews Quell 2-Alarm Fire at Bristol Manufacturing Facility

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters are worked to contain a fire that broke out at a manufacturing facility in Bristol Sunday.

The flames broke out around 4:30 in the afternoon and crews later upgraded the fire to a second alarm, which requires additional aid be brought to the scene.

Fire officials say the fire originated inside the facility, located on Cross Street, and had spread to the roof.

No one was inside the building when the fire sparked. A cause hasn't been determined yet.

This article tagged under:

Bristolfire
