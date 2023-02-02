Crews Work to Repair Large Water Main Break in Westport

Aquarion Water Company said their crews are working to repair a water main break that's affecting over 20 streets in Westport.
The break was reported on Duck Pond Road in the Saugatuck Shores area.
Crews said they're actively working to make repairs, and the break is expected to be fixed by 7 to 9 p.m.
Below are the streets currently affected by the water main break:
- Bermuda Road
- Blue Chip Lane
- Bluff Point
- Canal Road
- Cockenoe Drive
- Conte Place
- Covlee Drive
- Duck Pond Road
- Island Way
- Madeline Avenue
- Marine Avenue
- Marsh Court
- Minard Drive
- Nassau Road
- Norport Drive
- Pebble Beach Lane
- Plover Lane
- Promised Road
- Rowland Place
- Sandpiper Road
- Scofield Place
- Sea Spray Road
- Spriteview Avenue
- Surf Road
- Swallow Lane
Residents in the area might experience no water, low pressure or discolored water while repairs are made.
No additional information was immediately available.