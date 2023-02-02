Crews Work to Repair Large Water Main Break in Westport

Aquarion Water Company said their crews are working to repair a water main break that's affecting over 20 streets in Westport.

The break was reported on Duck Pond Road in the Saugatuck Shores area.

Crews said they're actively working to make repairs, and the break is expected to be fixed by 7 to 9 p.m.

Below are the streets currently affected by the water main break:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bermuda Road

Blue Chip Lane

Bluff Point

Canal Road

Cockenoe Drive

Conte Place

Covlee Drive

Duck Pond Road

Island Way

Madeline Avenue

Marine Avenue

Marsh Court

Minard Drive

Nassau Road

Norport Drive

Pebble Beach Lane

Plover Lane

Promised Road

Rowland Place

Sandpiper Road

Scofield Place

Sea Spray Road

Spriteview Avenue

Surf Road

Swallow Lane

Residents in the area might experience no water, low pressure or discolored water while repairs are made.

No additional information was immediately available.