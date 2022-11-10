Crews Work to Repair Water Main Break in New Milford

A portion of New Milford is being advised to avoid drinking or using tap water as crews work to repair a water main break.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Aquarion Water reported that there's a break at Cambridge Circle which impacts the road, along with Standish Road.

It's estimated that repairs could take several hours.

While crews work to repair the break, residents are being advised to use stored water for drinking and cooking.

People in the area should also delay washing clothes until the water is clear. Once the repair is made, crews are advising residents to run their faucet until the water returns to a clear color.

No additional information was immediately available.