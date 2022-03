The Southington Police Department said water crews are working to repair a water main break in town.

The break is located at the intersection of Queen Street and Flanders Street, police said.

Police are helping direct traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

It's unknown when the break is expected to be repaired.

No additional information was immediately available.