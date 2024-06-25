Crews working to quell large brush fire near Tweed Airport

People are being asked to avoid part of Coe Avenue in East Haven while crews work to extinguish a large brush fire in the area.

Smoke emitting from the site of the fire could be seen from blocks away.

Police said that both the Calabro Cheese and Town Fair Tire buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Coe Avenue between Dodge Avenue and Silver Sands Road, which is not far from Tweed Airport.