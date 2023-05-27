Crews Working to Quell Multi-Alarm Fire at Abandoned Waterbury Factory

Road closures are in place in the city of Waterbury as firefighters work to put out a multi-alarm blaze.
Police said the fire broke out at an abandoned factory on Water Street during the early evening hours.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the areas of River, Washington, Baldwin, and 800 South Main Streets.
Officials haven't said whether any injuries have been reported as of yet.
