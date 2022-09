A criminal investigation has closed a road in Darien on Wednesday.

Police said Maple Street at Noroton Avenue is closed for an extended period of time as officers from Darien and troopers from Connecticut State Police conduct an ongoing criminal investigation.

Anyone in the area is asked to use an alternate route if possible.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At this time, there is no threat to the public.

Authorities did not release details about what they are investigating.