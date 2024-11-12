Transnational criminal organization suspected in luxury home burglaries in Greenwich

Greenwich police believe members of a group that is affiliated with a transnational criminal organization have been burglarizing luxury homes in town and they are investigating.

Greenwich police said a group known to law enforcement as the “South American Theft Group,” an element of a transnational criminal organization, is suspected of some recent burglaries.

They have targeted high-valued homes in the tri-state area that are vacant or appear to be so during the burglaries, according to police.

Greenwich Police have been working with investigators in New York.

They said New York authorities have arrested several members of the “South American Theft Group” and believe some of the suspects were involved in burglaries in Greenwich.

Greenwich police continue to investigate and urge residents to take precautions when they are not home by using an alarm system, outdoor motion lights, timed lights or putting a TV on inside. They also recommend avoiding leaving mail, newspapers or other packages outside.