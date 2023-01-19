taste of today

Crispy Chicken Tenders

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis Chicken Fingers
Metro Bis

This recipe makes two appetizer servings.

For the Chicken:

Ingredients for the chicken

  • 1 egg
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • 2 to 4 cups of panko breadcrumbs
  • 6 chicken tenderloin, about a pound to a pound and a half, cut in half lengthwise
Instructions for the chicken

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the egg, salt, olive oil, paprika and garlic.Mix in the cornstarch.
  • Place the chicken strips in the mixture, covering fully.
  • Move to the next step immediately or leave in the covered bowl for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator for maximum flavor.
  • Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Dredge each chicken strip in the breadcrumbs to coat well.
  • Place the chicken on a parchment paper-covered sheet pan.
  • Bake in a pre-heated, 400-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. Serve hot with the sauce below.

For the Sauce:

Ingredients for the sauce

  • ¼ cup hot sauce
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup maple syrup

Instructions for the sauce

  • In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients, then serve.
  • Sauce can be stored in the refrigerator for three weeks.

