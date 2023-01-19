Crispy Chicken Tenders

This recipe makes two appetizer servings.
For the Chicken:
Ingredients for the chicken
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 to 4 cups of panko breadcrumbs
- 6 chicken tenderloin, about a pound to a pound and a half, cut in half lengthwise
Instructions for the chicken
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the egg, salt, olive oil, paprika and garlic.Mix in the cornstarch.
- Place the chicken strips in the mixture, covering fully.
- Move to the next step immediately or leave in the covered bowl for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator for maximum flavor.
- Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Dredge each chicken strip in the breadcrumbs to coat well.
- Place the chicken on a parchment paper-covered sheet pan.
- Bake in a pre-heated, 400-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. Serve hot with the sauce below.
For the Sauce:
Ingredients for the sauce
- ¼ cup hot sauce
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup maple syrup
Instructions for the sauce
- In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients, then serve.
- Sauce can be stored in the refrigerator for three weeks.