Cromwell Board of Education tables action regarding Title IX investigation

The Cromwell Board of Education voted to table action regarding the Title IX investigation directed by the U.S. Department of Education at a meeting Tuesday night.

Cromwell Public Schools is being investigated for violating Title IX and could lose about $1 million in funding, according to Mayor James Demetriades.

“The federal government is targeting transgender students in an attempt to divide our community," he said.

Demetriades said the district follows all applicable state and federal laws and rules. But the U.S. Department of Education said the district’s policy that allows transgender students to play sports and use bathrooms and lockers by gender identity conflicts with federal law.

Celina Kelleher, the Cromwell Board of Education chairman, said the board needs more time to look at changes proposed by the federal agency.

“We remain steadfast in supporting all of our students and are committed to upholding policies that prohibit discrimination or harassment on the basis of one's actual or perceived membership in a protected class,” Kelleher said.

The board also deferred repealing a district policy that require that all programs, activities, and employment

practices be free from discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression.

Students, parents and LGBTQ+ advocates rallied before the Board of Education meeting at Cromwell High School.

High school senior Siena Umba-Neuwinger said there are several transgender students at the school.

“They're wonderful, nice people and they deserve to be treated as everyone else's," she said.

Cromwell isn’t the only district being investigated. There is at least one other school district that was contacted by federal authorities regarding Title IX compliance, according to the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. The association wouldn’t say which district that is.