Cromwell man arrested for allegedly mistreating person in his care: police

A 66-year-old homeowner has been arrested after police determined that a person in his care was living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions.

The police department said they were contacted by a medical office who said one of their patients hadn't shown up for several appointments. Officers responded to a Cromwell man's house and discovered that the person in his care wasn't being properly cared for.

The person had not moved from a chair in about two weeks and had not eaten in several days, according to police. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police executed a search warrant at the man's home and revealed severe hoarding conditions and evidence that he was withholding critical care from the victim.

He was charged with cruelty to persons, abuse and reckless endangerment, and is being held on a $50,000 bond with an Aug. 1 court date.

The Department of Social Services, Cromwell Department of Senior Services and Cromwell Health Department were made aware of the incident.