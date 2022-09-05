Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts Passes Away

The Mayor of Cromwell has passed away, according to social media posts from the town police department and a town councilman.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news that our friend and respected Mayor Allan Spotts has passed away this afternoon," Cromwell Councilman Steve Fortenbach posted on Sunday night.

In a separate post, Cromwell Police Department posted about Spotts and said, "We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

According to the town's website, Spotts and his wife have lived in Cromwell for over 37 years.

Spotts' involvement in town government began in 1999 when he served on Cromwell's 150th and 350th anniversary committees.

Since then, officials said he has served four terms on the Board of Selectmen/Town Council, was a past member of the Board of Finance, Economic Development Commission, WPCA, was a former Chairman of the Republican Town Committee, was a former Municipal Hearing Officer, was a former Chairman/Co-Chair of the Cromwell Riverport Festival and was a volunteer medical driver for the Retired Seniors Volunteer program.

Spotts was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

A cause of death has not been released.