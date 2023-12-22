Cromwell mother charged with drowning her child appears in court

The Cromwell woman accused of drowning her 2-year-old in the Connecticut River back in September faced a judge in Middletown on Friday.

Devoni Miller, 24, is facing a murder charge after allegedly crashing into two vehicles, taking off from both scenes, and then drowning her child.

A judge set Miller’s bond at $1 million and approved a competency evaluation.

“It’s called a competency evaluation to see if she understands that nature of the charges against her and can assist counsel on her own behalf in her defense,” said her attorney, Jake Donovan. “The allegations that are reflected in the warrant are bizarre in nature, and they would indicate that there’s a psychiatric problem here.”

On September 11, Miller is accused of crashing into a vehicle on Main Street in Cromwell then taking off, then crashing into another vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell. Police say she drove across all north and southbound lanes of travel and crashed into the guardrail by exit 25. The area sits atop an embankment where the Connecticut River is below.

An arrest warrant details the moments following the crash, where a witness pulls over to help Miller by calling 911, but Miller tells her to stop, saying, “You can’t call 911. I can’t go back there. They are going to take me back there.”

Miller allegedly forced herself into the witness’s car to disconnect the call. The warrant reads that Miller was yelling about her family, and said, “If you love her, you’d get me out of here and not let me go back.”

The witness told Miller she was scaring her, and Miller got out of the vehicle with her child and the witness reported not knowing where she went after that, according to the warrant.

Police say Miller headed for the embankment and wasn’t seen again until two hours later when officers spotted her walking along Route 9 in only her undergarments.

The warrant reads that she told police her baby was floating, and she “ran down” to the water. She reportedly pointed towards the river and said, “That’s where you need to look,” before telling officers, “just kill me” and “I’m not crazy, just a little depressed” and “just take me to jail.”

Her 2-year-old daughter was found unresponsive on the rocks along the water and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The medical examiner ruled her death a drowning homicide.

Her family members told police that she started acting strange around the time of the daughter’s birthday, appearing “disinterested and emotionless” and making physical and emotional outbursts. Her sister said her personality had changed in the weeks prior and became more religious, and she started reading the Bible.

A Bible with highlighted passages was found in Miller’s car.

The day of her daughter’s death, her family said she stole her mother’s phone and took off in her car. Her mom stated fearing for her own life and attempting to get the child away from Miller, but was unable to.

A coworker also told officers she was sent home from work that September day for acting erratic and displaying violent behavior like throwing items in the office.

Her attorney said she was working as a CNA and LPN, and had goals of becoming a registered nurse.

After her daughter’s death, family and friends visited her in the hospital, and Miller reportedly made statements like “she is dead” in regard to her daughter, and talked about the “other side” and not being afraid of death.

The warrant reads that she told family members that she was in the water with her daughter, and the child got swept under. Miller states she was “running/hiding from the police and demons” because “the police were against her.” She said she swam to shore, but never mentioned looking for her child, nor did she said she fell by accident, according to the warrant.