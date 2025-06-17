Cromwell prepares for the Travelers Championship

Connecticut's biggest pro sporting event, the Travelers Championship, is just around the corner.

Tuesday, Tiger Woods made an appearance in Cromwell to meet with the newly announced PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Travelers officials say it's great to have the PGA Tour Board and Tiger in town, so they can see what the team is doing to host an event that's expected to have 40,000 to 50,000 spectators a day.

"They use the tournament to fit in what they’re doing which is great with us,” said Andy Bessette, Chief Operating Officer of Travelers.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bessette says the tournament is expecting 200,000 people to attend in total from Thursday through Sunday.

“The beauty of an outdoor event is we have open fields, everyone can come out and be a part of it,” said Bessette.

He says this is the first time where 45 of the top 50 players will be here competing, an element he says speaks to the championship's growth over the years.

On Cromwell’s Main Street, local businesses are getting ready for big crowds too.

“It gets pretty busy and hectic but I'd say it's fun when it's busy,” said Elyssa Efici, of Freddy’s Pizza & Grinders.

Freddy's has been on Main Street for decades, and says the week is never without a rush. Efici says they up their staff and make sure they’re ready to sell 10 to 15 more large pies a day.

“There have been times where there's like a line in the actual builing itself,” said Efici.

Tony's Flour Shop is new to Main Street, so they're prepping for their first Travelers.

"We hear there's a lot of traffic so we're going to try to keep it very efficient,” said Tony Palmieri, of Tony’s Flour Shop.

He says they’ll be out at 5:30 a.m. with food and coffee, ready to sell to people in the car as they pull into the lot.

"The more people that come in, the more people that come back,” said Palmieri.

Matt Fuggi has lived along one of the fairways at the TPC River Highlands for over two decades, and says it's exciting to watch the community come alive.

“As it’s progressed, we’ve watched the tournament get bigger and bigger, more concessions and people,” said Fuggi. "Occasionally, we get a golf ball on the front lawn, we're nice, we don’t boo them or throw it back on the course. But yeah, it's cool to watch,” he joked.

Travelers Championship takes place from Thursday through Sunday.